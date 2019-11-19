HBCU College Fair draws thousands to BB&T Pavilion

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- More than two thousand local students went in search of their next opportunity on Tuesday.It was the annual Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair in Camden at BB&T Pavilion.Students were hoping for a day of good news."I want to go to college. I want to study law," said Tajanay Phifer of Camden.As for Naasan Carr of Williamstown, "I'm looking for if they're academically strong. Do they have things that I need? Because I'm trying to change the world, so I need a game-changer school."Guidance counselor Tiffany Strauss of Highland Regional High School added, "It's a great opportunity because then they don't have to travel to visit the colleges, they can actually meet with the admission counselors right here.""We'll have schools from as far west as Berwyn, and as far south as Cape May," explained Jonathan Muse, who is the director of the college fair's Camden site.Some students got on-the-spot admissions and scholarship information."Last year, there was over 1,300 on site admissions done, and over 2 million in scholarships awarded, on site, last year," Muse continued.Booths from 45 different HBCUs from near and far were set up, with admissions counselors at the ready."HBCU's provide an opportunity for students of all colors to really grow and expand their academic achievement, grow emotionally, and really build a network," said Angela Diggs of Virginia State University.It didn't take long for some students to get their first offers."It means a lot. It shows my dedication and work ethic has definitely paid off," Jaheim Armstrong of Blackwood told6abc.Autumn Daughtry of Mays Landing felt a boost of confidence at her admissions offer.She described, "It gives me the feeling that I can do it. So I really did feel like I couldn't, and I then just got accepted, so I really do feel like I could just conquer the world right now."The next stop for this college fair is The School District of Philadelphia on Wednesday. It's set to take place at 3:30p.m. For more information visit: