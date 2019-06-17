Community & Events

Hospital Surprise Birthday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- There was a big, very special reunion, in Atlantic City Monday and it doubled as a birthday surprise for patient trying to thank his medical team at AtlantiCare hospital.

Hospital staff treated 81 year old Thomas Richards from Manahawkin, Ocean County to cake, with the Yankees emblem.

He admits to being a transplant to Phillies country, but he is crediting the staff with saving his life.

In March, after being treated for a heart attack, Richards suffered a stroke just as he was about to head home.

"They didn't make you scared, you weren't nervous, or am I gonna drop dead or what, no, wasn't like that, never had a feeling like that at all. Honestly, and here I am"

Richards, who is a retired police officer, says he now wants to promote the importance of knowing the signs of heart attack and stroke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatlantic cityphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
AccuWeather: Flooding & Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight, Unsettled Much Of The Week
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
2 workers rescued after Philly scaffolding collapse
Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Show More
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief
Paid summer jobs for Philadelphia's youth comes at a critical time
More TOP STORIES News