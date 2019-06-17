Hospital Surprise Birthday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- There was a big, very special reunion, in Atlantic City Monday and it doubled as a birthday surprise for patient trying to thank his medical team at AtlantiCare hospital.Hospital staff treated 81 year old Thomas Richards from Manahawkin, Ocean County to cake, with the Yankees emblem.He admits to being a transplant to Phillies country, but he is crediting the staff with saving his life.In March, after being treated for a heart attack, Richards suffered a stroke just as he was about to head home."They didn't make you scared, you weren't nervous, or am I gonna drop dead or what, no, wasn't like that, never had a feeling like that at all. Honestly, and here I am"Richards, who is a retired police officer, says he now wants to promote the importance of knowing the signs of heart attack and stroke.