A look inside the Wanamaker Organ in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Looking over Macy's in Center City, Philadelphia, is the historic Wanamaker Organ. The largest playing musical instrument in the world has been restored to its original state with a glorious golden facade.Many enjoyed a performance in the Grand Court for the 26th annual Wanamaker Organ Day.Hidden behind the glistening 22-karat gold face are nearly 30,000 pipes that produce the music. Come along as we climb the creaky floors to see the inner workings of this musical marvel!