Interactive robot added to medical staff at CHOP

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- An interactive robot has been added to the medical staff at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"NAO" has been programmed to do all things fun.

It can dance, play Bingo, but it also be utilized for patient healthcare education.

Robots have proven beneficial to bridge the gap for patients who may respond better to alternative modes of learning and interaction.

"NAO" came to CHOP through a generous gift by the Kids-N-Hope Foundation.
