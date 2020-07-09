Community & Events

Just Between Friends sale is on, but with COVID-19 safety measures

By Heather Grubola
LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A popular children's consignment sale is back. But due to the pandemic, it's at a new location with new guidelines, but the sales will be better than ever.

After being delayed three months, the Just Between Friends consignment sale is finally back up and running with expanded hours and days to shop. And don't worry, you'll be able to get great deals on everything from clothing to games to tech.

The Just Between Friends consignment sale is one of the largest pop-up sales in the area. It typically draws thousands of shoppers looking for terrific deals on gently used items. The JBF sale is taking place at a new location, the Oxford Valley Mall, in Langhorne, Bucks County, with new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"It's been challenging. You know there's every little detail we have had to look at carefully to make sure that we're maintaining the highest safety standards for our families," said organizer Tracy Panase.

That means wider aisles, special shopping times for people at high risk, daily cleaning, hand sanitizing and of course all workers and shoppers must wear a mask.

Shoppers will also notice a change at checkout.

"One of the coolest things that we've done is we've implemented a virtual checkout line so that people do not need to wait in line. And so the way it works is they add themselves to the line and then we text them when a register is available," she said.

Another difference is you have to pick your day and shopping time so organizers can manage how many people are inside at one time.

The JBF sale is running much longer this season. Instead of just one weekend, it will run from July 11 through July 18.
