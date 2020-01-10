K9 makes drug discovery at Philadelphia Int'l Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 500 grams of marijuana was detected by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog team at Philadelphia International airport..Officials say K9 Dasha caught the marijuana scent in a postal package labeled as if it were a children's educational toy.The package was being shipped from San Francisco to Barcelona, Spain and was in an air cargo hangar when dogs sniffed it out.Investigators say the marijuana has a street value of about $800 dollars.