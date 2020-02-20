Community & Events

Lower Merion Township renames street for soldier killed in Vietnam War

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsyvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Township is honoring an Ardmore native who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967.

The township's Board of Commissioners renamed a portion of Chestnut Street after 1st Lieutenant Paul T. Short Jr.

Lt. Short attended Lower Merion High School.

His family, who still lives in Ardmore, was in attendance Wednesday night as the board read the proclamation.

They designated a portion of the street as First Lieutenant Paul T. Short, Jr. Way.

Township officials said while it was an honor for his family, it was also an historic event for the entire community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower merion townshipvietnam warsoldiersstreet renamingsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car in Logan
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Officials to reveal safety plan following shooting near school
AccuWeather: Colder Today and Friday, Milder Weekend
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Trump names loyal supporter as new acting director of national intelligence
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Vandalized Cecil B. Moore mural restored, ready for visitors
Another school dealing with asbestos as other students relocate
Philly woman adopts 4 kids from same family
More TOP STORIES News