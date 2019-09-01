Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Labor Day weekend, thousands of music and art lovers are flocking over to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Made in America music festival.Many could be seen sporting red, white and blue."We're all in some sort of American attire, gotta celebrate the holiday," said one attendee.Some, like Jalen Shaw, are taking it all in for the first time."My very first year and it's crazy like honestly the amount of people is insane," he said.With dozens of top performers and multiple stages, the annual event is one that many say is a can't miss experience."It's cool to like be here and see a bunch of acts that you wouldn't necessarily like get to listen to before," said Taylor Anderson from Wilmington, Delaware.The two-day festival curated by rap mogul Jay-Z is a major economic driver for Philadelphia and for some an ideal place for family reunions."We're pretty much here with a bunch of our cousins came together, his brother lives out here so we all just made it a cousin trip out here," said Jagrisha Padarat from New York.This year's headliners: Cardi B and Travis Scott.Artists like Chicago rapper Juice Wrld also drawing large crowds.A celebration some say is quickly becoming a Philadelphia tradition."It's bringing flashbacks to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl everyone is in a positive attitude it's a good time, there's good harmony here," said attendee Mike Nappi.Festival official say for those planning to attend to remember there are a number of road closures, so the best way to arrive is via public transportation.