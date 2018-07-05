COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Magee Rehabilitation patients enjoyed a day on the water.

EMBED </>More Videos

Impossible Dream is a 60 foot catamaran that's designed to be wheelchair accessible. (WPVI)

PENN'S LANDING (WPVI) --
This afternoon was a day to remember for dozens of people who used to be treated at Magee Rehabilitation.

A group of them set sail on Impossible Dream.

The ship is a 60 foot catamaran that's designed to be wheelchair accessible.

It gives those living with disabilities a chance to be out on the water.

They left from Penn's Landing but the boat travels up and down the East Coast.

The crew will be in town until Saturday.

There is no charge for anyone who wants to sail on Impossible Dream.

She is paid for entirely by donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News