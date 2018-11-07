Mann Center "The Art of Songwriting" program

A big project is in the works at a recording studio in Germantown.Three local schools met Wednesday to work on a recording of their own musical composition.The budding musicians are all part of a program from the Mann Center called "The Art of Songwriting."The students you see here are from KIPP Dubois Collegiate Academy, String Theory Charter School and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.They've been working with Darin Arwater, a world-renowned composer, to arrange and prepare their piece.They were in the recording studio but they will also be performing live at the Mann's 2018 community festival.