Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meek Mill invited a group of Philadelphia children to New York City for a shopping spree.



All the children have a parent impacted by the justice system and incarceration.



Mill was at the NBA store to greet the children and their parents before the shopping spree began. He told the kids it Sixers owner Michael Rubin, who was also at the store, wanted to make this day possible for them.



After the shopping spree, the children boarded the New England Patriots team plane.

Owner Robert Kraft invited the kids to the Patriots game Saturday afternoon.



Music superstar DJ Khaled was among those showing their support for Mill and the children.



Action News anchor Sharrie Williams was documenting the event on social media and will have a full report on Action News on Monday.
