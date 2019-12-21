Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree

Saturday is here and the adventure is underway! A group of deserving Philadelphia kids and their parents heading to New York City on an invitation from @MeekMill. Just the start of an awesome day! @REFORM @MichaelGRubin @6abc pic.twitter.com/XWM1YlcMN4 — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) December 21, 2019

We made it to New York City and as promised @MeekMill was waiting for the families from Philadelphia! They were treated to a shopping spree at the @NBA store. @6abc pic.twitter.com/SnLjrEztup — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) December 21, 2019

A warm welcome from @MeekMill to dozens of children being treated to the shopping spree in time for Christmas. All of the kids invited have a parent impacted by the justice system and incarceration. @6abc @REFORM @MichaelGRubin pic.twitter.com/GkTELhnByZ — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) December 21, 2019

The shopping spree is over. Now families from Philadelphia are boarding the @Patriots team plane and flying to the NFL game. The invitation is from Robert Kraft, a board member with @REFORM which organized this full day. For many of these kids, this is their first flight. @6abc pic.twitter.com/dsmB7MCMZI — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) December 21, 2019

Great to see @djkhaled. He came out to support @MeekMill and his push to create a fairer criminal justice system. Khaled also took time out to meet dozens of kids impacted by the system @6abc #Shining #WeTheBest -NBA STORE NYC pic.twitter.com/894LGdZT20 — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) December 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meek Mill invited a group of Philadelphia children to New York City for a shopping spree.All the children have a parent impacted by the justice system and incarceration.Mill was at the NBA store to greet the children and their parents before the shopping spree began. He told the kids it Sixers owner Michael Rubin, who was also at the store, wanted to make this day possible for them.After the shopping spree, the children boarded the New England Patriots team plane.Owner Robert Kraft invited the kids to the Patriots game Saturday afternoon.Music superstar DJ Khaled was among those showing their support for Mill and the children.Action News anchor Sharrie Williams was documenting the event on social media and will have a full report on Action News on Monday.