GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was an especially proud graduation day for one local woman Monday.Teresa Soca just picked up her nursing degree at Rowan University.What makes her stand out from her fellow graduates is Soca is also a mother of FIVE!She also held down TWO jobs while earning her degree!We want to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Soca, and all of this year's grads.