Motorcyclists ride for veterans in Bucks County

YARDLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a beautiful day for the 10th Annual Central Bucks Rotary Ride for the Heroes.

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered for a police-escorted tour starting at Lower Makefield's 9/11 Garden of Reflection, continuing through New Jersey and ending at the Fraternal Order of Police Picnic Grove in Perkasie, Pa.

One of the ways the ride benefits local veterans and first responders is through the Travis Manion Foundation, which was created in memory of a First Lieutenant killed in Iraq.

To learn more about the ride's mission, visit the website.
