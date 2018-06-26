COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl visit children at CHOP

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredibles stop at CHOP: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., June 25, 2018 (WPVI)

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
It was an incredible day at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Monday.

Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl made a stop in University City to visit with some real-life heroes.

The kids got to pose for pictures with the popular characters. They also received care packages filled with toys, books and games.

Disney, the Starlight Foundation and 6abc were proud sponsors of the event.



"As you know, 6abc is really proud to be a part of the Walt Disney Company," said 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica. "What you are seeing today is part of a 100 million dollar initiative by the company to benefit children's hospitals all over the globe."

Disney has pledged to offer 445 hospitals nationwide hospital care packages, intended to bring comfort to children and families going through a difficult time.

The children and their families were also treated to a private screening of "Incredibles 2," which is in movie theaters right now.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newschildren's hospital of philadelphiadisney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News