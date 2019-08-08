Music, food, and art in perfect harmony at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- For decades, music fans across the country have flocked to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the famous 11-day-long Musikfest.
Starting in 1984, the festival has brought the community together through a shared love of the arts. It has also been a massive economic driver for the area.
It lies at the intersection of the past and present, introducing fans to new music with a historic backdrop of the Bethlehem Steel Stacks.
The 2019 festival runs from August 2 through August 11.
