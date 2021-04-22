Community & Events

'A New View-Camden' public art installation raises awareness about illegal dumping in Camden, New Jersey

By
New art installation raises awareness about illegal dumping in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- City officials in Camden, New Jersey, marked Earth Day by unveiling "A New View-Camden," a six-month-long public art installation raising awareness about the problem of illegal dumping.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place along East State Street in the Cramer Hill section of the city.

The masterminds behind that piece are the artists from Tyler FuQua Creations.

The art is made with actual scraps people illegally discarded.

"It's unfortunate when people use communities as a trash dump. So the hope is that this brings some pride to the community," said artist Jason Hutchinson.

The project was funded by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge. Other features include a massive feline and a machine that utilizes mealworms to eat Styrofoam packing.

The goal is to transform the city from being a notorious dumpsite.

Camden Mayor Frank Moran says a lot of the blame is due to outsiders.

"Illegal dumping costs this city upwards of $4 million a year. That's a lot of money that could go into park maintenance," he said. "That's a lot of money that could go into resurfacing roads."

The public art installations will remain up through October.

"Public art contributes to a community's identity. It fosters community pride and a sense of belonging," said Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash.
