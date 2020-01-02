Community & Events

One year after tragedy, South Philadelphia String Band takes top honor in 2020 Mummers parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One year after a car crash claimed three members of their Mummers family, the South Philadelphia String Band won first prize at the 2020 parade.

The band finished first out of 16 string band entrants. The Quaker City band came in second, while Fralinger came in third.



The crash happened in the early morning hours of January 2, 2019.

Performers Dennis Palandro and Joe Ferry, along with Ferry's fiancée Kelly Wiseley, were killed when their car was struck by another vehicle in South Philadelphia.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested.

RELATED: Police in Delaware had pursued driver who crashed in South Philadelphia, killing 3 people

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 4, 2019.



Palandro's father, Denny, said he was performing their honor.

"We're paying tribute to the three angels that we lost - my son, great friend Joey Ferry and his fiancé Kelly Wiseley, they're in our thoughts and prayers always and today we're dedicating the entire day to them," said Denny Palandro.

"Happy New Year," he continued. "Thanks for the support that we got form the entire mummer's community throughout the entire year. We love you guys and we need the support, so please keep it coming."

Earlier this week, the band posted an emblem on their Facebook page with the initials "DP," "JF" and "KW."

EMBED More News Videos

As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash | December 29, 2019



The Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, which was set up a day after the crash, continues to provide monetary scholarships and goodwill among the Philadelphia Mummers community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiacar crashmummersmummers parade
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blackface controversy casts a pall over 2020 Mummers parade
2 dead in Frankford shooting; total of 3 homicides for 2020 in Philly
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
40 years of "Ski Freeze" on New Year's Day
Eagles place Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson
Police: Man, woman dead after shooting in Summerdale
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Show More
New overtime rules should help 60k workers in Pennsylvania
Surveillance video shows Christmas Day armed robbery in Warminster
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
More TOP STORIES News