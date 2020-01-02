One year after tragedy, South Philadelphia String Band takes top honor in 2020 Mummers parade

The band finished first out of 16 string band entrants. The Quaker City band came in second, while Fralinger came in third.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of January 2, 2019.
Performers Dennis Palandro and Joe Ferry, along with Ferry's fiancée Kelly Wiseley, were killed when their car was struck by another vehicle in South Philadelphia.
The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested.
Palandro's father, Denny, said he was performing their honor.
"We're paying tribute to the three angels that we lost - my son, great friend Joey Ferry and his fiancé Kelly Wiseley, they're in our thoughts and prayers always and today we're dedicating the entire day to them," said Denny Palandro.
"Happy New Year," he continued. "Thanks for the support that we got form the entire mummer's community throughout the entire year. We love you guys and we need the support, so please keep it coming."
Earlier this week, the band posted an emblem on their Facebook page with the initials "DP," "JF" and "KW."
The Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, which was set up a day after the crash, continues to provide monetary scholarships and goodwill among the Philadelphia Mummers community.