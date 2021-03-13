GREATER PHILADELPHIA AREA (WPVI) -- Survivors. Caretakers. Neighbors. Leaders.
Our city, nation, and world coalesced when the COVID-19 pandemic took root last March. It has brought forth a wellspring of good news as a reaction to the challenges we faced.
Action News Community Journalist Matteo Iadonisi looks back on one year of positivity with this highlight reel that showcases the best in our community.
One year of good news during the pandemic
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More