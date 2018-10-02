COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Paying tribute to a forgotten hero

EMBED </>More Videos

Mural Arts Philadelphia dedicated its new painting in honor of the late Octavius V. Catto.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mural Arts Philadelphia is paying tribute to a forgotten hero.

The group dedicated its new painting in honor of the late Octavius V. Catto.

The civil rights activist appears on the side of the Universal Institute Charter School in South Philadelphia, the neighborhood where he lived and died.

Catto was only 32 years old when he was assassinated on South Street in 1871, after he pushed for voting rights for black citizens.

The unveiling of this new mural Tuesday brought out various officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
National Blue Ribbon Schools
Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way down the Parkway
Helping local businesses looking for diversity
Behind the scenes look at DelCo's 911 Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Show More
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
More News