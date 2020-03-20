Pediatric cancer survivor surprised with rainbow bike

It was one of many deliveries courtesy of Pop Pop's Kustom Kars, an operation that Nardiello started in his basement in 2018. He designs special push cars and bicycles for little warriors battling cancer.
When the unlikely friends met through the Kisses for Kyle Foundation, Laynee indicated she wanted a bicycle. She also made sure Pop Pop knew she loves all the colors of the rainbow, especially hot pink. So, Nardiello got to work.
Laynee wasn't expecting a bicycle until the summer. So, she was fittingly jumping for joy when a rainbow bicycle with hot pink wheels popped up on her doorstep today.
Her mother, Heather Nelson, is thrilled to have another avenue for Laynee to play outside. Particularly during the outbreak of the Coronavirus, it has been difficult to keep her busy.
Stepping up personal hygiene, being overly cautious outside the home, even social distancing are all things familiar to the pediatric cancer community. The global reaction to suppressing the virus draws similarities to what these families and children have to do all the time.
Laynee was extremely excited to hop right on her bicycle and try it out, but wants to remind all kids out there to wear a helmet whenever they ride!
To learn more about Pop Pop's Kustom Kars, visit their Facebook Page.
