Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays 2019 Special

Live From City Hall and the Philadelphia Zoo, join Rick Williams, Alicia Vitarelli and the Action News Team for a fun-filled preview of all the must do's this season.

From the tried and true to something COMPLETELY new at the zoo ... there's winter magic popping up all over Philadelphia.

Plus, we check out the unveiling of this year's Holiday Tree.

LumiNature: A New Way to Experience the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is all lit up for the holidays it new exhibit LumiNature.

With 12 unique experiences, sharing a magical journey filled with lights and stories about conservation and the animals that make the zoo so special.

LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.

Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin at Dilworth Park

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is an unparalleled entertainment experience on Philadelphia's center stage in a wonderfully urban and unique setting.

Open seven days a week, Nov. 8-Feb. 23, the rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs.

In the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, located next to the rink, you can cozy up with warm cocktails like spiked hot chocolate or festive drinks featuring Maker's Mark and Jim Beam Apple, along with craft beers from Victory Brewing and Stella Artois. Alcohol is served starting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. on the weekends for adults 21 and over.

Tasty bites and sweet treats will keep guests going in between skating sessions and shopping trips.

Rothman Orthopaedic Cabin
Dilworth Park

1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102

Hours November - December
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hours January - February
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Visitors who show their SEPTA Pass or SEPTA Key will receive $1 off ice skating admission (Sunday-Thursday, excluding holidays; skate rental not included).

Shopping, light shows and more at Dilworth Park

Now in its third year, the Deck the Hall Light Show has brought City Hall's west facade to choreographed dancing life.

And this year, YOU can be the maestro with a few strokes of the interactive keyboard. 6abc and Independence Blue Cross are proud sponsors of the nightly show.

Elsewhere, the Winter Garden is back and brings some green to the season. There's a new wine bar, serving up local wine from Chadd's Ford Winery. Also, back is the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market., featuring 47 local vendors.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Winter Garden
Deck the Halls Light Show

Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Things to do in the winter around Philadelphia

Both longstanding and soon-to-be traditions can be enjoyed with family -- indoors and out - as you make merriment and memories this holiday season!

Visit the Academy of Music to take in a performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Head out to Kennett Square's Longwood Gardens for A Longwood Christmas, where the outdoor gardens are lit up for the holidays and the indoor conservatory has decorated trees.

The Franklin Square Holiday Festival goes into full gear when night falls, with the Electrical Spectacle light show and plenty of snacks and beverages to enjoy in a beer garden complete with fire pits.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348


Franklin Square Holiday Festival | Facebook
200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia PA 19106

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Facebook
Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19102
