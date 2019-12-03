Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays 2019 Special

LumiNature: A New Way to Experience the Philadelphia Zoo

Live From City Hall and the Philadelphia Zoo, join Rick Williams, Alicia Vitarelli and the Action News Team for a fun-filled preview of all the must do's this season.From the tried and true to something COMPLETELY new at the zoo ... there's winter magic popping up all over Philadelphia.Plus, we check out the unveiling of this year's Holiday Tree.The Philadelphia Zoo is all lit up for the holidays it new exhibit LumiNature.With 12 unique experiences, sharing a magical journey filled with lights and stories about conservation and the animals that make the zoo so special.LumiNature is a timed, ticketed event - entrance times are available every half hour from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. LumiNature closes at 10:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is an unparalleled entertainment experience on Philadelphia's center stage in a wonderfully urban and unique setting.Open seven days a week, Nov. 8-Feb. 23, the rink offers wintry fun for all ages, with a full slate of programs.In the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, located next to the rink, you can cozy up with warm cocktails like spiked hot chocolate or festive drinks featuring Maker's Mark and Jim Beam Apple, along with craft beers from Victory Brewing and Stella Artois. Alcohol is served starting at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. on the weekends for adults 21 and over.Tasty bites and sweet treats will keep guests going in between skating sessions and shopping trips.1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Visitors who show their SEPTA Pass or SEPTA Key will receive $1 off ice skating admission (Sunday-Thursday, excluding holidays; skate rental not included).Now in its third year, the Deck the Hall Light Show has brought City Hall's west facade to choreographed dancing life.And this year, YOU can be the maestro with a few strokes of the interactive keyboard. 6abc and Independence Blue Cross are proud sponsors of the nightly show.Elsewhere, the Winter Garden is back and brings some green to the season. There's a new wine bar, serving up local wine from Chadd's Ford Winery. Also, back is the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market., featuring 47 local vendors.Winter GardenDeck the Halls Light ShowDilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Both longstanding and soon-to-be traditions can be enjoyed with family -- indoors and out - as you make merriment and memories this holiday season!Visit the Academy of Music to take in a performance of. Head out to Kennett Square's Longwood Gardens forwhere the outdoor gardens are lit up for the holidays and the indoor conservatory has decorated trees.goes into full gear when night falls, with the Electrical Spectacle light show and plenty of snacks and beverages to enjoy in a beer garden complete with fire pits.1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia PA 19106Academy of Music240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19102