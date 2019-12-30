Philly Proud

Philadelphia Eagles players visit young fans at CHOP

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- To celebrate clinching the NFC East Championship Sunday night and to kick off an exciting playoff week in Philadelphia, the Eagles enjoyed an afternoon at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia playing bingo with CHOP patients and their families.

During the season, many Eagles players used their off-days to help those in the Delaware Valley.

On Monday, the players signed autographs, posed for pictures and distributed gifts to some of their smallest fans.
