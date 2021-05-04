Philadelphia police announce recruitment initiative

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has announced a month-long recruiting event to fill hundreds of open positions.The FOP president says the department is at dangerously low staffing levels.He cites retirement, other job opportunities, and the pandemic for a drop in interest in the jobs.There's also the relatively new requirement that applicants must live in the City of Philadelphia.Recruits have to be at least 22-years-old and with a high school diploma.The starting salary is more than $56,000 a year.The department is about 260 officers short of the number for which it has budgeted.