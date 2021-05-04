PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has announced a month-long recruiting event to fill hundreds of open positions.
The FOP president says the department is at dangerously low staffing levels.
He cites retirement, other job opportunities, and the pandemic for a drop in interest in the jobs.
There's also the relatively new requirement that applicants must live in the City of Philadelphia.
Recruits have to be at least 22-years-old and with a high school diploma.
The starting salary is more than $56,000 a year.
The department is about 260 officers short of the number for which it has budgeted.
Philadelphia police announce recruitment initiative
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News