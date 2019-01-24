Philadelphia School Bus Awards

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --Students get rewarded for perfect attendance, and the Philadelphia School district wanted to make sure bus drivers are too.
Dozens of school bus drivers received certificates for their attendance streak.
The district and Service Employees International Union members held a lunch in their honor Thursday at the Union Hall in Spring Garden.
Going forward, they will hold these acknowledgments each trimester.
The idea is to celebrate hard-working, dependable drivers who care for the students they drive.