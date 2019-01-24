COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia School Bus Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of school bus drivers received certificates as reported during Action News at 4 on January 24, 2019.

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
Students get rewarded for perfect attendance, and the Philadelphia School district wanted to make sure bus drivers are too.

Dozens of school bus drivers received certificates for their attendance streak.

The district and Service Employees International Union members held a lunch in their honor Thursday at the Union Hall in Spring Garden.

Going forward, they will hold these acknowledgments each trimester.

The idea is to celebrate hard-working, dependable drivers who care for the students they drive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia ProudNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Museum of Art "Stand" exhibit
New winter coats for Atlantic City students
Woods Wear at Woods Services
City in Conversation: One Book, One Philadelphia
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Wind chills are back!
Police report rash of armed robberies just off SJU campus
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
Shutdown leaves workers in need, putting strain on charities
Father dead, son injured in Norristown shooting
Show More
Italy ordered to pay Amanda Knox $20,000 in damages
Search for armed suspect in Wawa robbery in Bryn Mawr
Gum disease and Alzheimer's: Study suggests link
Police: Suspects try to steal firearms from Dick's Sporting Goods
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
More News