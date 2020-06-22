Philadelphia Zoo reopens to public July 9; tickets on sale this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Zoo said on Monday it is ready to reopen to the public.
The zoo will be open to the public on July 9, but zoo members can visit starting July 6.
Members can reserve tickets starting June 25, and tickets go on sale to the public starting June 26.
"On the first visit back, guests will find that some of the procedures look a bit different, but with more than 1,300 rare and endangered animals in our care, and many visitors onsite, the enhanced procedures will help with maintaining a delightful, clean and safe experience," says Vikram H. Dewan, the Zoo's President and CEO.
In a statement, zoo officials said there will be health and safety measures put in place to "provide a safe environment for humans and animals alike."
Before Your Visit:
-All visitors MUST reserve / pre-purchase timed-tickets for admission at www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org. Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite.
-Tickets for ages 2+ are $20, and parking is $17 per vehicle. Children under age 2 are free but must have a reserved ticket.
-Members must make advanced reservations online and may reserve one visit per membership at a time for up to the number of adults, children and guests covered by their membership.
-Social distancing is required.asks are required for guests 8+
-Masks are encouraged for children age 2-7
-No masks for children under 2
At the Zoo guests will see:
-Indoor animal exhibits and attractions including the Rainforest Carousel, Wildworks Ropes Course, SEPTA PZ Express Train, and Swan Boats remain closed.
-Touchless toilets, faucets, paper towel and soap dispensers.
-Hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus.
-More grab and go food selections and touchless transactions at food locations like The Urban Green, Impala Plaza, Eagles' Roost-for mobile order scheduled pick-up as well as window service and Dippin' Dots.
-Guests can bring their own food in the Zoo.
-Clean Team - staffers dedicated to sanitizing and cleaning high touch areas.
-New procedures that allow public safety officers to check bags without touching.
