Phillies wrap hundreds of gifts for families battling cancer

Newtown Square, PA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies helped families affected by cancer at St. Anastasia School in Newtown Square on Wednesday with the "Phillies Holiday Gift Wrapping Party."1993 National League Champion Mickey Morandini and team volunteers joined students and teachers wrapping hundreds of gifts to be given to families battling cancer.The gifts were donated by the school to support the Bringing Hope Home Adopt-A-Family program.After the presents are wrapped, the Phillies will personally deliver the presents to the families.