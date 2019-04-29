Bryce Harper surprises Phillie Phanatic with birthday present

Bryce Harper had a very special gift for the Phillie Phanatic on his birthday.Harper presented the Phils' mascot with a wrapped present prior to the start of Sunday's game at Citizens Bank Park.Inside the box was a pair of new Phanatic shoes - replicas of the green cleats Harper wore on Opening Day!The Phanatic gave Harper a hug as the friendship between the two continues to grow.The Phillies also gave the Phanatic another gift: a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.While the Phanatic's actual birthday is April 25, the Phillies celebrated it on Sunday. Hey, the Phanatic deserves two birthdays, doesn't he?