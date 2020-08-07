Philly 10-year-old mixes lemonade with a recipe for future success

"You can do what you want to do if you put a lot of hard work and potential into it," he always says.
His mother, Danielle, says her only child beats to his own drum.
"Micah's an old soul. He's an awesome, awesome little person," she said about her son and best friend.
Despite his young age, Micah wanted to get a job and give back to his family.
"I taught him that he can do whatever he wants to do, within reason, and just focus on it," Danielle said.
Realizing the workforce was not yet ripe for a 10-year-old, Micah created his own business.
Dubbed, "Micah's Mixx," the business sells a version of his grandmother's lemonade recipe with an extra twist.
It was his addition of a sugar-free option that caught the attention of Splenda, the creators of the famous no-calorie sweetener and sugar substitute.
"There are many people that are living with diabetes and one of the things that Micah is doing is helping the community and his own family with a sugar-free option," said Tiffany Jennings, Director of Sales for Splenda.
Danielle Harrigan's best friend and grandmother both suffered from diabetes, so it was a topic she discussed with her son frequently.
To recognize Micah, Splenda awarded $1,000 to his college fund and also sponsored a custom bicycle to make the business mobile.
The celebration was held at OCF Coffee House on Federal Street, where Micah mixes his drinks much more efficiently thanks to additional equipment.
In the future, the Harrigans hope to get Micah's Mix on more store shelves and potentially furnish a food truck.
To learn more, visit their website.
