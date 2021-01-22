gun buyback

Philadelphia holding gun buyback, turn in firearm for $100 ShopRite gift certificate

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The '2021 No Gun Campaign' kicks off Saturday.

It is a year-long effort to get illegal firearms off the streets of Philadelphia.

Homicides in the city are currently up 10% and shootings are up 37% from this time last year.

SEE ALSO: Homicides, shootings in Philadelphia already surpassing last year's record pace
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-one days into the new year and already Philadelphia is ahead of last year's record pace in homicides and shootings.



The first events will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two locations:

Yesha Ministers at 2301 Snyder Avenue and Greater Exodus Baptist Church at 704 North Broad Street.

Individuals can turn in working handguns or semi-automatic firearms. No questions asked.

They will receive a $100 gift certificate for use at Brown's Shoprite locations.

Brown's Super Stores, Inc. operates ten ShopRite supermarkets in the Delaware Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaillegal firearmgun violenceshootinggun buybackguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN BUYBACK
South Philly church holds gun buyback program
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
Gun buyback to be held in Willingboro, New Jersey
Fun day brings Brewerytown community together despite gun violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 202 in West Goshen
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Philadelphia school nurses to get COVID-19 vaccine today
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend
VOTE: Is Nick Sirianni the right choice for Eagles head coach?
Uber driver escapes injury when fired upon in Fairmount Park
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
More TOP STORIES News