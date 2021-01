Philadelphia holding gun buyback, turn in firearm for $100 ShopRite gift certificate

EMBED >More News Videos Twenty-one days into the new year and already Philadelphia is ahead of last year's record pace in homicides and shootings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The '2021 No Gun Campaign' kicks off Saturday.It is a year-long effort to get illegal firearms off the streets of Philadelphia.Homicides in the city are currently up 10% and shootings are up 37% from this time last year.The first events will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two locations:Yesha Ministers at 2301 Snyder Avenue and Greater Exodus Baptist Church at 704 North Broad Street.Individuals can turn in working handguns or semi-automatic firearms. No questions asked.They will receive a $100 gift certificate for use at Brown's Shoprite locations. Brown's Super Stores, Inc. operates ten ShopRite supermarkets in the Delaware Valley.