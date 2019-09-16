Portrait of Queen Mother Falaka Fattah unveiled at Church of the Advocate

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lasting tribute was unveiled Monday to a woman whose advocacy impacted generations of Philadelphians.A portrait of Queen Mother Falaka Fattah was unveiled at the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia.Fattah, who was there to witness the honor, is the co-founder of the House of Umoja.The House of Umoja has worked with young people and community leaders since the 1970's to reduce gang violence.Former Philadelphia Mayor, Dr. Reverend Wilson W. Goode, was there to celebrate her many accomplishments, as well.