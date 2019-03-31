community journalist

Proposal on the Parkway punctuates Philly's "Love Run"

SHE SAID YES!! When Tricia reached the finish line at Philadelphia's Love Run, she had no idea there was a ring on the other side!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was the first half marathon she ever ran, and a shiny medal wasn't the only bling waiting for her at the finish line.

Tricia Kazinetz was surprised by her then boyfriend, Kyle Duffy, who waited with a bouquet of flowers and a ring in his pocket! Then, Tricia was greeted by her family members holding signs that read, "TRICIA WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

The answer was a tearful nod of the head, leading to an embrace cheered on by hundreds of runners and spectators!

Thousands participated in either the half marathon or 7k, which both featured a scenic tour of Philadelphia and culminated at the Museum of Art.

Watch our video to see what happened when this couple from Media, PA, got engaged on the Parkway!
