Protesters outside City Hall demanding more money for ACCT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 50 protesters gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall late Wednesday demanding Mayor Jim Kenney and the city to provide more funding for the Animal Care and Control Team.The protestors, some carrying signs and placards, say ACCT Philly is the most underfunded animal care organization among cities comparable to Philadelphia.They say deplorable conditions at the Hunting Park facility are to blame for a recent outbreak of upper respiratory ailments among dogs in the shelter. The outbreak caused the agency to house dogs in tents outside the building to keep dogs in isolation. Protesters say the facility does not have its own isolation unit and that the building is in bad shape.The mayor's officer released this statement to Action News: