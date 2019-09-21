Puppies walk to raise money for veterans' service dogs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Sunlight poured over the Navy Yard as puppies walked to help veterans.It's the first "PupWalk4LOV," created by the Philadelphia chapter of Leashes of Valor, that aims to raise funds to train dogs to serve veterans.Leashes of Valor members tell us it costs them $25,000 to train just a single dog.With the alarming amount of veterans ending their lives, they say the need to raise money is urgent.This year, they raised $18,000 with this event alone.