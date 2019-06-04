Community & Events

Raising funds for therapy dog

Mount Laurel, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some students living with autism in Mount Laurel are taking part in one last project for this school year, and it's dog-gone good.

The boys and girls at the Bancroft School in Mount Laurel are raising money to adopt and train a new therapy dog.

Seamus, the current therapy dog, is retiring.

The new pooch would take over his job helping stroke patients in their rehab.

A fundraiser is set up on the Bancroft School's Facebook page if you want to donate.
