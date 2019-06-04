Raising funds for therapy dog

Mount Laurel, N.J. (WPVI) -- Some students living with autism in Mount Laurel are taking part in one last project for this school year, and it's dog-gone good.The boys and girls at the Bancroft School in Mount Laurel are raising money to adopt and train a new therapy dog.Seamus, the current therapy dog, is retiring.The new pooch would take over his job helping stroke patients in their rehab.A fundraiser is set up on the Bancroft School's Facebook page if you want to donate.