Reading voters elect city's first Latino mayor

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Voters in Reading, Berks County elected the town's first-ever Latino Mayor.Democrat Eddie Moran will take over as mayor of Pennsylvania's fifth largest city.Moran declared victory Tuesday night in a city where almost two-thirds of the residents are Latino.He's currently an insurance agent and serves as vice president of the Reading School Board.Moran is replacing one-term incumbent Wally Scott.Moran was born in Puerto Rico, but grew up in New York. He's been living in Reading for the past 12 years.