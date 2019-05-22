Community & Events

Rita's says someone 'misappropriated' their mascot during anti-abortion protest

PHILADELPHIA -- Rita's Italian Ice has issued a statement after someone "misappropriated" their brand mascot during an anti-abortion protest in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Anti-abortion protesters held rallies all over the country in support of "Stop the Bans" Day of Action.

Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania organized one rally at Broad and Locust streets in Center City Philadelphia.

Among those in the crowd was a person appearing to be Rita's Ice Guy and it was apparently captured on Twitter.



But the company says not so fast.

"The participation in the protest today in Philadelphia was not sanctioned by Rita's Italian Ice. A franchisee's employee misappropriated the Ice Guy outfit and went to the protest. Rita's Italian Ice is not an active participant in the abortion discussion," said the company on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newsabortionprotest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Night coverage from Action News
Mayor Kenney wins Democratic nomination in bid for second term
Video shows apparently unarmed man shot, wounded by Philly detective
Suspect charged with murder of transgender woman in North Philly
'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.
NYC Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Mom who passed out on toddler indicted on manslaughter count
Show More
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for Memorial Day Weekend
2019 Election Coverage
Trump claims Biden 'deserted' Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News