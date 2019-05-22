Rita's says someone 'misappropriated' their mascot during anti-abortion protest

Anti-abortion protesters held rallies all over the country in support of "Stop the Bans" Day of Action.
Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania organized one rally at Broad and Locust streets in Center City Philadelphia.
Among those in the crowd was a person appearing to be Rita's Ice Guy and it was apparently captured on Twitter.
Only in #Philadelphia will you find a water ice mascot protesting for abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/9d1rFcHR3e— Johnny Goodtimes (@JohnnyGoodtimes) May 21, 2019
But the company says not so fast.
"The participation in the protest today in Philadelphia was not sanctioned by Rita's Italian Ice. A franchisee's employee misappropriated the Ice Guy outfit and went to the protest. Rita's Italian Ice is not an active participant in the abortion discussion," said the company on Twitter.