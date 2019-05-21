Politics

'Stop the Bans' rallies held in Philadelphia, across U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Groups across the country were holding rallies Tuesday in support of "Stop the Bans" Day of Action.

They were protesting the wave of recent abortion bans.

Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania organized one rally at Broad and Locust streets in Center City Philadelphia.

The protest started around noon and continued to grow. The line almost reached City Hall.

The demonstrators said they were protesting the "rash of extreme abortion bans sweeping the country."

Alabama recently enacted the nation's strictest abortion law, making performing abortions a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions.

Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have passed laws that prohibit abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected - about six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Missouri and Louisiana are close to enacting similar bans.

None of the laws has taken effect, and all are expected to be blocked while legal challenges work their way through the courts.

Some lawmakers hope two new conservative justices nominated by President Donald Trump will provide the votes for the Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
