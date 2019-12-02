Community & Events

Septa announces money to help expand bus service in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Septa announced it has been awarded money to help expand bus service in one of the most heavily traveled bus corridors in the city.

A $2,000,000 dollar federal grant will allow Septa to begin the next phase of it's Boulevard Direct Service project.

The project will ultimately provide high frequency, limited stop service between Frankford and Wissahickon Transportation Centers.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsseptabustransportationphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
AccuWeather: Some Snow Showers Overnight; Strong Winds Tuesday
Students, faculty remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Jimmy Carter hospitalized with urinary tract infection
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Show More
Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News