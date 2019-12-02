Septa announces money to help expand bus service in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Septa announced it has been awarded money to help expand bus service in one of the most heavily traveled bus corridors in the city.A $2,000,000 dollar federal grant will allow Septa to begin the next phase of it's Boulevard Direct Service project.The project will ultimately provide high frequency, limited stop service between Frankford and Wissahickon Transportation Centers.The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.