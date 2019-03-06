Community & Events

Sharing with students the love of reading

EMBED <>More Videos

100 black men helped to kick off National Reading Month as reported during Action News at 5 on March 6, 2019.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia's Germantown section, 100 men spent their morning talking to children about reading.

The event happened Wednesday at Mastery Charter School, Pastorius-Richardson elementary, on Sprague street.

100 black men from the community helped to kick off National Reading Month by sharing their love of books, and discussing the importance of reading with the students.

Following the opening ceremony, many of the visitors read some of their favorite stories to the youngsters in the classroom.

State senator Art Haywood was one of the men who took part in the day's program.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled woman, girl
Show More
8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia
R. Kelly returns to jail after child support hearing
School bus accident under investigation in Bensalem
Missing Uber driver from Willingboro found dead inside vehicle
Top 10 things given up for Lent
More TOP STORIES News