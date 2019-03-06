Sharing with students the love of reading

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia's Germantown section, 100 men spent their morning talking to children about reading.The event happened Wednesday at Mastery Charter School, Pastorius-Richardson elementary, on Sprague street.100 black men from the community helped to kick off National Reading Month by sharing their love of books, and discussing the importance of reading with the students.Following the opening ceremony, many of the visitors read some of their favorite stories to the youngsters in the classroom.State senator Art Haywood was one of the men who took part in the day's program.