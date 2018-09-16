Soccer fans gather in North Philadelphia to celebrate the Philadelphia Unity Cup

Soccer fans from all over the area are gathering Sunday in North Philadelphia to celebrate the Philadelphia Unity Cup with a block party.The block party will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday on Master Street between 13th and Broad streets.The free, family-friendly event celebrates the city's vibrant multicultural community.The event will feature live performances, food trucks, free giveaways, a beer garden and more.Action News reporter Bob Brooks has more on the Philadelphia Unity Cup in the video player above.------