South Jersey Singer/Songwriter Megan Knight Goes for Golden Ticket on American Idol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, it's the final round of auditions on American Idol before Hollywood Week begins.

Our first South Jersey contestant in the competition is going for that golden ticket.

22-year-old Megan Knight from Williamstown is a singer/songwriter who picked up a guitar as a young girl and taught herself to play and sing.

"I always knew music was my calling, because I sing all the time," says Knight. "It's naturally what I feel I am meant to do. I don't want to do anything else with my life. I want to tour the whole world."

22-year-old Megan Knight says the call to audition for the judges felt a lot like an out-of-body experience.

"I watched American Idol every single week as a kid with my family," Knight says. "It's always been a dream of mine it feels surreal to be a part of it."

Knight spent two years at Williamstown High School and then finished her diploma from home while launching her music career.

"I've been singing since I can talk," says Megan, started playing gigs when she was 13 years old.

"I do a lot of original recordings in Nashville and Muscle Shoals, Alabama," she says.

She's also working on a brand new EP, which she describes as a "rootsy" kind of vibe.

"I hope when people see me on Sunday, they really feel like they can pursue their dream because I am from this small town and I remember being a little girl wanting to sing for the world and now at 22, I am!"

You can watch Megan Knight sing for that golden ticket on American Idol this Sunday at 8 pm on 6abc.
