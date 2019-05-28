PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a special day for some local teens in South Jersey.
A graduation party was held for these seven Woodrow Wilson High School special needs students.
They picked up their certificates today for completing the Food Bank of South Jersey's workplace development program.
The program taught these students the value of developing critical and practical workplace skills while working at the food bank.
Special Graduation for Special Students
