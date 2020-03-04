Community & Events

Step inside Princess Grace Rose Garden at the Philadelphia Flower Show

By
The Princess Grace Rose Garden is sure to be one of the most popular exhibits at this year's show.

With an exhibit that replicates the Monaco Rose Garden in her memory. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a replica of the princess' wedding dress.


A stunning replica of Princess Grace's iconic wedding dress, on loan from Nicholas and Elizabeth Barranca, will be the centerpiece of this delightful garden.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets

Feb. 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
