Community & Events

6abc's 2020 PHS Flower Show Riviera Holiday Special

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Say goodbye to winter, and "bonjour" to Europe's lush rivieras!

Let the 6abc AccuWeather Team be your chauffeur across acres of stunning floral displays, olive orchards and sun-kissed citrus groves. Then take a stroll around Princess Grace's royal rose garden!

Plus, the six great things to do at the Flower Show, from Mediterranean-inspired D-I-Y to "bloomin' brunches!"

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
February 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107



EMBED More News Videos

The eye-catching experience starts in the central exhibit, as soon as you enter the hall.


The Flower Show's Entrance Garden
The theme of this year's flower show is Riviera Holiday, bringing the gardens and culture of the Mediterranean to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the tail end of winter. And the experience starts in the central exhibit, as soon as you enter the hall.

EMBED More News Videos

Sustainability is a big focus of the Flower Show and PHS extended a special invitation to five award-winning designers from around the globe to create some very special gardens at



New Exhibits
Sustainability is a big focus of the Flower Show and PHS extended a special invitation to five award-winning designers from around the globe to create some very special gardens at this year's show.
EMBED More News Videos

For many of the exhibitors, the Flower Show is a family affair.



Families in the Majors
For many of the exhibitors, the Flower Show is a family affair. Sometimes figuratively but in many cases literally with husband and wife teams and generations of families creating gardens they hope will take home best in show.
Philadelphia Flower Show 2020, Feb 29 - Mar 8
The theme for 2020, "Riviera Holiday," celebrates the coastal region of Europe with Mediterranean-inspired designs featuring roses, citrus, lavender, rosemary and more. The event takes place February 29 - March 8, 2020.

Other Majors
There's a whole lot to love at this year's Flower Show, with many beautiful Mediterranean-inspired exhibits to explore. We take a look at some more gardens in the landscape and floral divisions.
EMBED More News Videos

It's a tribute to Grace Kelly's Philadelphia roots, her passion for flowers and her deep connections to the Flower Show.


Princess Grace's Rose Garden
The Princess Grace Rose Garden is sure to be one of the most popular exhibits at this year's show. It's a tribute to Grace Kelly's Philadelphia roots, her passion for flowers and her deep connections to the Flower Show.

EMBED More News Videos

Princess Grace was a master pressed flower artists, and if you explore the Design Galley at the Flower Show, you'll see people using flowers as a medium for all kinds of art. We fo


Pressed Flower Art
Princess Grace was a master pressed flower artists, and if you explore the Design Galley at the Flower Show, you'll see people using flowers as a medium for all kinds of art. We found a mother-daughter duo who made flower pressing a family affair.

EMBED More News Videos

This year's show will immerse you in the plants and culture of the Mediterranean and the show itself is much more interactive. Nowhere is that more evident than in the newly-design


Inside the Immersive Education Hub
This year's show will immerse you in the plants and culture of the Mediterranean and the show itself is much more interactive. Nowhere is that more evident than in the newly-designed Home Gardening Hub.
EMBED More News Videos

There are so many different ways to experience the Flower Show beyond just strolling the gardens.


6 Things to Do
There are so many different ways to experience the Flower Show beyond just strolling the gardens. Chris Sowers counts the ways, with six fun things to do when you go.
EMBED More News Videos

As you wander the Flower Show floor exploring the many Mediterranean-themed gardens, you'll meet lots of people-from exhibitors to volunteers-who have been participating in the flo


Mens Garden Club Siblings
As you wander the Flower Show floor exploring the many Mediterranean-themed gardens, you'll meet lots of people-from exhibitors to volunteers-who have been participating in the flower show for decades. It IS a competition but it's also about camaraderie.
EMBED More News Videos

The Flower Show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for PHS, bringing in about a million dollars that helps keep PHS clean and green all year long. The non-profit's mission is ga


PHS Healthy Hoods
The Flower Show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for PHS, bringing in about a million dollars that helps keep PHS clean and green all year long. The non-profit's mission is gardening for the greater good and the work done by PHS is transforming communities and lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsflower show
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2020 Philadelphia Flower Show | Show details, hours and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for stealing ambulance, leading police on chase identified
Source of Center City odor remains undetermined
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Upper Darby H.S.
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Another person to be tested for coronavirus in NJ; no confirmed cases
Woman struck by several cars, killed on Route 1
Show More
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Best friends in Philly learn they are sisters after 17 years
Missing CO boy's stepmother arrested in SC, charged with murder
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
Man fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News