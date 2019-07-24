GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- For the fourth year, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation hosted an Ability Fair to help improve the health and well-being of adults and children with physical challenges.
Wednesday's fair at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey featured products, speakers and services all designed to improve the lives of those struggling with
challenges that affect their mobility.
Stockton University Ability Fair
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News