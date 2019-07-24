Community & Events

Stockton University Ability Fair

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- For the fourth year, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation hosted an Ability Fair to help improve the health and well-being of adults and children with physical challenges.

Wednesday's fair at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey featured products, speakers and services all designed to improve the lives of those struggling with

challenges that affect their mobility.
