Supermarket chain supports Red Cross

$10,000 dollars was raised at 9 local Fresh Grocer and ShopRite Supermarkets as reported during Action News at 4 on April 29, 2019.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross just got a financial shot in the arm thanks to your generosity.

Action News was on hand for this check presentation at the Fresh Grocer in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

$10,000 dollars was raised at 9 local Fresh Grocer and ShopRite Supermarkets that are owned by the Burns Family.

This was their 7th annual fundraiser to help the red cross to continue helping others during their time of crisis.
