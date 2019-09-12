Tall ship Kalmar Nyckel offering public sail cruises from Bristol, Pa.

An adventure on the Delaware River awaits you in Bucks county and it comes with a pretty cool history lesson
The stunning Kalmar Nyckel has sailed into Bucks county.
The Tall Ship of Delaware arrived today and will be in the Bristol for four days.
Now through September 15th passengers can come aboard for a 2-hour sail along the river or a deck tour.
Families are invited to discover a unique hands-on experience on the full-scale replica of the 17th century Swedish merchant ship.
If interested you should purchase tickets in advance, sound fun??
Advance sailing tickets can be purchased online at kalmarnyckel.org or call (302) 429-7447.
BRISTOL, Pa.
