The Funplex brings outdoor amusement fun indoors

It's basically heaven for a kid. Where you can find outdoor carnival rides - indoors. Plus an Indy-themed go-kart track! The unPlex, that's where!It makes for the perfect place to take your family to warm up and have some fun ... on a cold winter's day. It will almost remind you of being on the Jersey shore boardwalk!The Funplex is open every day starting at 10 a.m. after Dec. 21! Join them for holiday specials all week, that ends with a special balloon drop on New Year's Day!3320-24 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054