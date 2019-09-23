SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra fanned out across the region Monday to spread the joy of music, and to say thank you.
The Action cam was at the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School as a trio of musicians played for the 2nd through 4th graders.
This marks the Orchestra's 5th annual Audience Appreciation Day, and it was just one of 30 free concerts the esteemed musicians were performing.
The Philadelphia Orchestra ventures out to spread the joy of music
