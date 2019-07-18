GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thursday, high school students in South Jersey presented ideas for solving some of the world's most pressing problems.
The students are attending the third annual "Think Like an Entrepreneur Summer Academy" at Rowan University in Glassboro.
They thought up solutions for problems including providing clean water and reducing plastic around the globe.
Judges awarded a hundred dollars per student on the winning team.
